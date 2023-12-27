UPDATED: Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As New Ondo Governor

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the erstwhile Acting Governor of Ondo State, has been sworn in as the substantive governor of the Sunshine State. The event is holding…

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the erstwhile Acting Governor of Ondo State, has been sworn in as the substantive governor of the Sunshine State. The event is holding currently at the Governor’s Office in Akure, the state capital.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, administered the oath of office on Aiyedatiwa.

This development followed the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. He had transferred power to his deputy, Aiyedatiwa, via a letter to the state House of Assembly on December 13, 2023 when he was to proceed on medical leave in Germany.

Present at the inauguration are the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, some state executive council members, Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, former deputy governors, permanent secretaries, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Ade Adetimehin, The Chief of Staff to the late Akeredolu, Chief Olugbenga Ale, party supporters among others.

As of 5:15pm, Aiyedatiwa took the oath of allegiance while he took the oath of office at 5:17pm. And at about 5:19pm, he signed the Oath Register.

As of the time of filing this report, Governor Aiyedatiwa was giving his address.

