Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Friday as Eid-el-Fitr, following the sighting of Shawwal, 1444 AH in many places across the country.

According to the monarch, reports on the new moon were received and verified by the national moon sighting committee.

He therefore called on Muslims to live peacefully with one another irrespective of their differences.

He also prayed Allah to “guide our new leaders aright and continue to shower his Blessing on our country.”