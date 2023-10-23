Student Loan Scheme will take off in January – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the era of industrial actions in the nation’s academic environment has come to an end as the administration’s Students…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the era of industrial actions in the nation’s academic environment has come to an end as the administration’s Students Loans Scheme begins January 2024.

He stated this on Monday while speaking at the 29th edition of the annual Nigerian Economic Summit, anchored by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), at the Transcorps Hilton, Abuja.

The president, who spoke on his administration’s plans to stabilise the economy, with the collaboration of all stakeholders, especially the private sector, stressed the need to immediately initiate a sustainable credit scheme that would aid an effective anti-corruption campaign.

“By January 2024, the new Students Loan Programme must commence. To the future of our children and students we’re saying no more strikes.

“There must be consumer credit, scheme will have to come to effect as soon as possible. I thank my team and my colleagues to build this programme, develop it now. We cannot talk about anti-corruption when you have to look for cash to buy a car, when there’s no mortgage for homeownership,” he said.

