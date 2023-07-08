Sokoto Govt Sets Up Panel To Probe Tambuwal administration

Sokoto state government has set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe all land allocations and government assets sold or auctioned during the tenure of…

The 5-man committee was led by Justice M.A. Pindiga (rtd) while Barrister Nasiru Muhammed Binji would serve as its Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Chief Jacob E. Ochidi, SAN; Alhaji Usman Abubakar and Barrister Lema Sambo Wali.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary to Governor Ahmed Aliyu noted that, the committee would also ascertain the government bank account and amount realized from the sales and auctions of the assets.

The statement added that the committee would examine the various allocations of Lands throughout the

state including government owned houses sold or auctioned.

The committee was given two months from the date of its first sitting to submit it report.

