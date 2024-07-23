Shelve protests, give me more time, Tinubu begs youths

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked those planning to protest against his administration’s policies to shelve their plan. Addressing State House reporters after a meeting…

Addressing State House reporters after a meeting with the President on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, declared that the President asked him to communicate to Nigerians, especially the youths, that he has listened to all their concerns, adding measures are already ongoing to address the challenges.

The Minister said, “We also discussed the issue of the country generally and Mr President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest.

“Mr President said he listens to them and takes what they say seriously; and he is working assiduously to ensure that this country is good not just for today but also for the future. The issue of the planned protest, Mr President does not see any need for that, he asked them to shelve that plan and he has asked them to await government’s response to all their pleas, he has listened to them.”

The Minister said a lot is happening already, saying “Only today the NASS has expeditiously passed the bill on National minimum wage. You can see how the President is working. The bill was transmitted only yesterday and today it has been passed. A lot of other interventions that the President has put in place are also going to be looked at expeditiously in the interest of Nigerians, so there is no need for strike {protest}.

“The young people out there should listen to the President and allow the President more time to see to the realization of all the goodies he has for them.”

Highlighting other policies aimed at cushioning the effect of hardship Nigerians are facing, the Minister said the government approved grains and rice for state governments, which was delivered to them, adding, “Like I said that time it is just the necessary first step, government is going to continue in that direction supporting them and assuring that whatever intervention the Federal Government has put in place go to those that should benefit, it is very important that is being put out.”