BREAKING: Senator Ibn Na’Allah loses 5th term National Assembly bid

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah has lost the Kebbi South Senatorial Election to candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Garba Musa Maidoki.

Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Muhammed, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, polled 75,232 votes to win the election against Na’Allah who polled 70,785 votes.

Na’Allah, a serving senator was bidding for Senate the third time, having previously spent two terms at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

He lost his senatorial reelection by a margin of 5000 to the PDP candidate who contested the senate election for the first time.

Meanwhile, some party supporters have held electoral officials hostage over Kebbi Central election results

The party supporters arre protesting thr delay in announcing the results of the Kebbi central senatorial election between Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Senator Adamu Aliero.

The party’s supporters after the visit of senator Aliero and governorship candidate of the party, Gen Aminu Bande ( rtd) to the collation centre in Birnin Kebbi blocked the only entrance to the premises preventing every official of the commission from going out.

A staff member of the commission who was being escorted out of the premises was attacked and manhandled by the party supporters

. A journalist who was taking pictures of the fracas was almost attacked but due for quick intervention of security agents.