Senate slams 3-month suspension on Ningi over N3.7trn budget padding claim

The Senate has suspended Senator Abdul Ningi for three months over his allegation of N3.7 trillion budget padding in an interview with BBC Hausa.

During the interview Ningi had said the Northern Senators Forum would take up the issue with Senate President Goodwill Akpabio and President Bola Tinubu, insisting another budget was passed “underground.”

At a resumed sitting on Tuesday, Senator Adeola Solomon (Ogun West) moved a motion for the senators to debate the allegation, saying it has breached his privilege as a senator who was part of those that passed the appropriation on the floor of the senate.

His motion was seconded by Senator Ned (Edo South).

After a long debate by Senators on the matter. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC Ondo South), said Ningi should be suspended by for months.

But contributing, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South) pleaded that the period be reduced to 6 months.

However, Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger) suggested that Ningi should be suspended for 3 months and should be also made to write an apology letter to the Senate.

After all contributions, Akpabio said, “Senator Ningi is hereby suspended for 3 months and disconnected from all activities of the Senate for the three months.”

This was after a voice vote from the Senators.

Although Ningi denied some of the claims in the interview during a briefing on Monday, saying he was quoted out of context.

Before Ningi’s suspension, angry senators were engaged in a debate on the allegation which threw the Red Chamber into a rowdy session.