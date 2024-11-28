✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story

BREAKING: Senate passes tax reform bills for second reading  

The Senate on Thursday passed for second reading the four controversial tax reform bills transmitted to it by President Bola Ahned Tinubu.

This followed a lead debate on the bills presented by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) and debated by senators during plenary.

Recall that some top officials in Tinubu’s government yesterday appeared before the Senate where they made detailed presentations on the bills.

SPONSOR AD

Northern governors, traditional rulers, and Northern Elders Forum had earlier rejected the bills, saying the proposed bills were not in the interest of the nation.

Details later…..

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories