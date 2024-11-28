BREAKING: Senate passes tax reform bills for second reading  

The Senate on Thursday passed for second reading the four controversial tax reform bills transmitted to it by President Bola Ahned Tinubu.

This followed a lead debate on the bills presented by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) and debated by senators during plenary.

Recall that some top officials in Tinubu’s government yesterday appeared before the Senate where they made detailed presentations on the bills.

Northern governors, traditional rulers, and Northern Elders Forum had earlier rejected the bills, saying the proposed bills were not in the interest of the nation.

Details later…..