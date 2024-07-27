Senate confirms Ifeanyi Ubah’s death

The Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, is dead. Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed Ubah’s death on Saturday, but did not give details. However, a…

The Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, is dead.

Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed Ubah’s death on Saturday, but did not give details.

However, a source told Daily Trust that the lawmaker had flown to United Kingdom for medicals.

Daily Trust could not independently verify this as of the time of filing this report.

Ubah who until his death was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), died at the age of 53.

He was the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil.

Ubah was first elected into the senate under the platform of Young People’s Party (YPP) in 2019.

He was re-elected in 2023 under YPP but defected to the All Progressive Congress after.

In September 2022, Ubah escaped assassination when he was attacked by gunmen on his way to Nnewi in Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State.

His convoy was shot at, and at least five persons, including two policemen, were killed.

He survived as the vehicle he was riding in was bulletproof.