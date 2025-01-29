Security operatives take over PDP Secretariat after BoT meeting clash

Following the clash between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoyes over the authentic National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), security agencies have taken over the party secretariat.

The operatives comprised of the soldiers, policemen and men of the National Security and Civil Defense Corps.

Trouble started when Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye arrived to attend the Board of Trustees, (BoT) meeting.

An aide to Samuel Anyanwu forcedly ejected Ude-Okoye from the meeting shortly after going into a closed door meeting.

The development then led to altercation between both camps before the intervention of security operatives.

The National Secretary position has has been a contentious issue since Anyanwu left to contest the Imo governorship position which he lost.

In his absence, the South East Caucus of the party endorsed Ude-Okoye to replace him.

After losing the position, efforts to reclaim his seat as the secretary threw the party into further crisis.

An Appeal Court sitting in Enugu had on December 20, 2024, upheld an earlier decision of a High Court removing Senator Anyanwu as the PDP National Secretary and affirmed Ude-Okoye as the authentic secretary.

Anyanwu has, however, filed for a Stay of Execution and Appeal, with Dr. Musa (SAN) nominated as the party’s legal counsel by Damagum, the crux of the new impasse.