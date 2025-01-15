Security operatives arrest Mahdi Shehu Again

Security personnel, believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS), have activist Mahdi Shehu.

Daily Trust gathered that Mahdi was picked up by plainclothes security operatives at his clinic in Unguwar Dosa around 11:00 a.m.

There has been no official statement from security agencies regarding the arrest of the Kaduna-based activist and political commentator.

However, Buhari Mahdi, the activist’s son, stated that they had not been able to establish contact with his father.

“We don’t know if it was an arrest or an invitation. But they (DSS) picked him up at his clinic in Unguwar Dosa, Kaduna, around 11:00 a.m.,” he said, declining to provide further details.

Our correspondent reports that in December 2024, the activist was arrested and charged in court for sharing a misleading video on his social media handle.

The Kaduna State High Court later granted him bail on January 9, 2025, setting the amount at ₦3 million and requiring two prominent clerics as sureties.

The development comes few days after he broke his silence on his current travail.

In a series of tweets at the weekend, Shehu appreciated his supporters for their concern, support, and prayers.

“During my arrest, detention, and incarceration spanning 12 days, I have a duty and obligation to thank the following classes of people. Those who were genuinely worried, concerned, supportive, and prayerful. I felt your prayers, and they served the purposes they were meant for.”

“Those who were happy and celebrative. I am thanking you because you emboldened me and served as a seasoning to my world view. You occupy that row in a stadium who celebrates any club that is winning for that day.

“Those who sat on the fence. This class, though, neither concerned, prayerful, supportive, nor celebrative, yet offer their silence or indifference as pond for those willing to come for combative fishing. One day, they will belong somewhere, either as victims or villains, willy-nilly,” Shehu had said.

He also apologised for his inability to respond to over 4 million messages across various social media platforms and handles.