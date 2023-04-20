BREAKING: Saudi sights Shawwal crescent, declares Friday Eid-el-Fitr

The Shawwal crescent has been spotted in Tamir, Saudi Arabia, meaning the first day of Eid Al-Fitr will be on Friday, April 21. The Saudi…

The Shawwal crescent has been spotted in Tamir, Saudi Arabia, meaning the first day of Eid Al-Fitr will be on Friday, April 21.

The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting on Thursday and announced Friday as the beginning of Eid.

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.

Employees in Saudi Arabia’s private and non-profit sector have been given a four-day paid holiday from Friday to Monday, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced, Al Arabiya reported.

Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have extended warm wishes and greetings to the Kingdom and Muslims around the world celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Liselotte Plesner, wished all a blessed Eid.

“I am grateful to have spent my first Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. It has been an amazing experience full of togetherness and joy with friends and family. Now I am looking forward to spending Eid here. I wish everyone a blessed holiday with their loved ones,” Plesner said.