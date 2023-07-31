BREAKING: Salary increase on the way, Tinubu assures workers

President Bola Tinubu has assured workers of an upward review of minimum wage. He said this in his speech at a nationwide broadcast on Monday…

President Bola Tinubu has assured workers of an upward review of minimum wage.

He said this in his speech at a nationwide broadcast on Monday night.

“we are also working in collaboration with the Labour unions to introduce a new national minimum wage for workers. I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming.”

“Once we agree on the new minimum wage and general upward review, we will make budget provision for it for immediate implementation.

“I want to use this opportunity to salute many private employers in the Organised Private Sector who have already implemented general salary review for employees.

“Fellow Nigerians, this period may be hard on us and there is no doubt about it that it is tough on us. But I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture. All of our good and helpful plans are in the works. More importantly, I know that they will work.

“Sadly, there was an unavoidable lag between subsidy removal and these plans coming fully online. However, we are swiftly closing the time gap. I plead with you to please have faith in our ability to deliver and in our concern for your well-being.

“We will get out of this turbulence. And, due to the measures we have taken, Nigeria will be better equipped and able to take advantage of the future that awaits her.”

