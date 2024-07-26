✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Robbers gunned down while attempting to snatch Jeep in Abuja

Two suspected armed robbers were shot dead while attempting to snatch a Prado Jeep at gunpoint in the Jahi area of Abuja, the nation’s capital.…

fct
    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Two suspected armed robbers were shot dead while attempting to snatch a Prado Jeep at gunpoint in the Jahi area of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

CP Benneth Igweh, disclosed this to newsmen while parading two arrested members of the robbery gang at the command in Abuja, on Friday.

He said this happened around 10:45 pm on Thursday, when a four-men robbery engaged the operatives who were on crime prevention patrol led by DPO of Mabushi police division in a fierce gun battle.

According to him, the four-men robbery gang on sighting the police operatives opened fire, which resulted in a gun duel where two among the robbers were neutralized.

“While during the crossfire with our men, two among the four-men robbery gang whose names were identified as Joshua Godfrey A.K.A. Dogo and Abdulsalam Mamuda both of Mabushi village were arrested,” he said.

He said a blue Toyota Matrix operational vehicle with registration. No. BWR 626 JB, was recovered from the robbers.

Igweh, however, said the two arrested suspects subsequently led police operatives to the recovery of another Toyota Corolla car with registration number RBC 743 AH*, which must have been snatched from an innocent resident.

The police commissioner, while reaffirming the command’s unflinching commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and properties, urged residents and all medical facilities in FCT to be on watch out and to call the attention of the police to anybody sighted with bullet wounds.

