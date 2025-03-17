Rivers Assembly moves to impeach Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has served a notice of alleged misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, marking the process to impeach them.
A notice obtained from the Assembly on Monday revealed that the lawmakers claimed the action was in line with the Nigerian Constitution.
The notice said the move was “in compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other extant laws.”
- Nigeria can become a world leader in clean and climate resilient industries
- Nigerians’ suffering worse under Tinubu – ADP national chair
The notice has lent credence to speculations that the governor might be impeached following the Supreme Court ruling that recognised 27 lawmakers loyal to Fubara’s estranged successor, formal governor Nyesom Wike.
Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, had also last week during a media chat, said Fubara should be impeached if found wanting accordingly.
“Politics is not play. If he has done something to be impeached, let them impeach him. It’s not a criminal offence,” Wike stated.
Details later …
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.