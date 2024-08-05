Rioters go haywire in Kaduna, mount armoured tank of security operatives

A rampaging mob momentarily seized an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) of some of the security operatives deployed to quell the riot in Kaduna State, on…

A rampaging mob momentarily seized an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) of some of the security operatives deployed to quell the riot in Kaduna State, on Monday.

The #EndBadGovernance protest which started on a peaceful note on Thursday, degenerated after suspected hoodlums hijacked it and started attacking innocent persons.

Security operatives had contain the situation after which normalcy was restored

However, following the nationwide broadcast of President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, more protesters trooped to the streets, on Monday.

Some of them waved Russian flag and chanted anti-government slogans, saying they were fed up with bad leadership,

At Tudun Wada Area of Kaduna South Local Government Area, young men were seen on a patrolling Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) belonging to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The protesters were seen in front of Shema Filling Station along Chawai road in the area.

They sat all over the tank waving to the crowd which cheered them as the siren blared out of the armoured tank.

A reliable police source who pleaded anonymity confirmed that the APC belongs to the Mobile Police 1.

The source however noted that the protesters did not gain entry into the APC but rather mounted it while the policemen inside drove the vehicle to dismount the protesters.

Contacted, Mansur Hassan, Police Public Relations Officer in state, said the APC had been safely returned.

He said, “The protesters did not take over our APC; they only mounted it. The policemen in the APC had to use tactical maneuver to get the protesters off so that they would not damage it and it was safely returned.”

Governor Uba Sani had declared curfew in Kaduna metropolis and Zaria to check the excesses of the protesters