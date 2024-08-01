BREAKING: Rioters destroyed police stations, murdered an officer – IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reacted to the protests which held across the nation, on Thursday, saying a policeman was murdered. Speaking…

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reacted to the protests which held across the nation, on Thursday, saying a policeman was murdered.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday night, Egbetokun said some officers also sustained injuries during the protest while some stations destroyed.

Egbetokun, who described Thursday’s action as mass uprising, said his men have been placed on red alert.

“Police stations have been destroyed. There have been attempts to take over government houses.”

“In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on our security personnel where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.

“In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to public safety and order.

“While recognising the citizens’ right to protest, he stressed that such activities must abide by constitutional rules and responsibilities to the state.”

He appealed for calm and hinted on the possibility of inviting the army to restore order and prevent further escalation.

The police boss did not comment on killing of civilians in some states and the nation’s capital.