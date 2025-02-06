Retired General abducted in Katsina

Major-General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd) has been reportedly abducted in Tsiga village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Tsiga, a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was said to have been abducted alongside nine other residents.

Although details surrounding the abduction are still sketchy, sources our correspondent that the incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday.

Residents, who spoke anonymously, said the former NYSC DG was among those taken by the bandits.

There are reports that two people were killed during the incident but Daily Trust cannot independently verify this.

Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, had not responded to inquiries sent to him regarding the incident as of the time this report was filed.

Katsina is one of the North West States affected by banditry.

The latest attack comes after Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was putting security operatives under pressure to end insecurity.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Badaru had said, “We are under Tinubu’s pressure to end insecurity in Nigeria. He always inquires when the problem will end, because it is high time insecurity is tamed. We had a meeting with the president, the service chiefs and the national security advisor. A lot was discussed. Mr president demanded the service chiefs to tell him when the problem would be brought to an end. They told him things would normalize by the end of the year.

“The service chiefs are very decisive in ending insecurity. They have taken measures to ensure it’s tamed within the shortest period possible.”