BREAKING: Residents flee as robbers invade Benue banks

Residents of Otukpo town in Benue State fled in different directions on Friday as armed robbers invaded two banks in the ancient city.

Witnesses said the armed robbers storm the banks at exactly 3:30pm on Friday and operated unchallenged till about 4:50pm.

A resident who preferred anonymity told our correspondent people scuttled to safety as the armed gang broke loose.

“They are robbing First bank and Zenith banks simultaneously. They stormed the banks at 3:30pm.

“Two vigilante have lost their lives as we speak. Gunshots renting every where and if you listen carefully, you will hear the sound. The place is opposite police station. This is the first time we are experiencing this,” the resident said.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Catherine Anene, had yet to respond to calls put through her telephone.

