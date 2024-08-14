Reps withdraw Bill seeking jail term for those refusing to recite new national anthem

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen. has withdrawn the controversial Counter Subversion Bill which stipulates that any Nigerian who refuses to recite the…

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen. has withdrawn the controversial Counter Subversion Bill which stipulates that any Nigerian who refuses to recite the national anthem shall be fined N5 million, face a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

The withdrawal followed the outrage and opposition that trailed the provisions of the planned legislation which many have described as draconian and anti-democratic.

The Bill, sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, is set for its second reading, where its general principles will be debated.

According to the proposed legislation, anyone who destroys a national symbol or a place of worship shall be liable to the same punishment.

The Bill “stipulates that anyone found guilty of destroying national symbols, refusing to recite the national anthem and pledge, defacing a place of worship with intent to incite violence, or undermining the Federal Government shall face a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison sentence, or both”.

The Bill also “states that anyone who sets up an illegal roadblock, performs unauthorised traffic duties, imposes an illegal curfew, or organises an unlawful procession will be subject to a fine of N2 million, five years in prison, or both upon conviction”.

Also, any person who “forcefully takes over any place of worship, town hall, school premises, public or private place, arena, or a similar place through duress, undue influence, subterfuge or other similar activities, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N5 million or imprisonment for a term of 10 years or both”.

“A person who professes loyalty, pledges or agrees to belong to an organisation that disregards the sovereignty of Nigeria, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N3 million or imprisonment for a term of four years or both,” it also added among others.

But following the outrage and opposition that trailed the planned legislation, the Speaker announced the withdrawal of the bill, on Wednesday.

The withdrawal was announced in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Wednesday

“In response to the voices and concerns of the people, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., has decided to withdraw the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation.

“This decision follows his extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation’s current circumstances.

“Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, a champion of the people’s interests, has always prioritized listening to the citizens and fostering unity. His decision reflects his commitment to ensuring that the House remains truly the People’s House.

“He acknowledges the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the Bill has garnered, reaffirming that he will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of our nation.

“The public is hereby notified of the withdrawal of the Counter Subversion Bill and other related ones introduced on July 23, 2024,” the statement said.