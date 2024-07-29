BREAKING: Reps to hold emergency plenary 24 hours to hardship protest

The House of Representatives will hold an emergency Plenary on Wednesday. This is contained in an internal memo sent to the members, dated July 28,…

The House of Representatives will hold an emergency Plenary on Wednesday.

This is contained in an internal memo sent to the members, dated July 28, 2024 and seen by Daily Trust on Monday.

The memo was signed by the Clerk to the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria.

It reads, “On the directive of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, please be informed that there will be a plenary sitting on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

“You are kindly requested to make necessary arrangements to attend, as important matters will be deliberated upon during this session.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by the interruption of the annual recess. However, we count on the dedication and patriotism that the 10th Assembly is known for.

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding”.

Recall that the House had suspended plenary earlier last week and embarked on recess until September 17.

Although the reason for the emergency plenary was not dislcosed, it might not be unconnected with the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1, 2024 against economic hardship in the country.

There has been highetened tension over the proposed protest with calls from the different quarters to jettison the plan on the grounds that it could result in violence.

But the organisers have stood their ground, insisting that the protest would hold as planned.

On Monday soldiers blocked major roads leading to Abuja in show of force, as a minor hunger protest broke out in Suleja, Niger State.

There is also heavy security presence in some major parts of Lagos, including Ojota, Oshodi, Ojuelegba and parts of Lagos Island.