BREAKING: Reps pass tax reform bills 

The House of Representatives has passed the four tax reforms bills.
The bills were passed through third reading on Tuesday after their consideration earlier last week Thursday.
Recall that the House had a Clause by Clause consideration at the Committee of Whole last Thursday after the House received the report on the Public hearing on the bills by the House Committee on Finance.
The bills were sent to the National Assembly by the Executive in October 2024.
The bills include: the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill HB.1756; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment Bill) HB.1757; the Joint Revenue Board Bill, HB.1758 and the Nigeria Tax Bill HB.1759.
The bills generated a lot of controversies, resentments and skepticism among groups, individuals as well as various regions of the country.
This prompted wider consultations and discussions among the various interests at various levels which later culminated in the public hearing to accommodate the various shades of opinions presented.
The contents of the bills were later fine tuned through the legislative process leading to amendments, deletions as well as introduction of new sections and subsections presented by the House Committee on Finance, adopted and passed through third reading.
