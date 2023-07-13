✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Top Story

BREAKING: Release Emefiele or charge him to court, Judge orders DSS

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered  the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge Godwin Emiefele, suspended governor of the Central Bank…

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered  the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge Godwin Emiefele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to court within one week or release him on bail.

Emefiele has been in detention since his arrest after President Bola Tinubu suspended him and ordered a probe of the apex bank.

Details later…

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: