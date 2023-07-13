BREAKING: Release Emefiele or charge him to court, Judge orders DSS

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge Godwin Emiefele, suspended governor of the Central Bank…

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge Godwin Emiefele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to court within one week or release him on bail.

Emefiele has been in detention since his arrest after President Bola Tinubu suspended him and ordered a probe of the apex bank.

Details later…

