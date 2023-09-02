BREAKING: RCCG Pastor, Prince Olaoye, emerges Soun of Ogbomoso

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye,…

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola.

Olayiwola said the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

The statement read, “His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears,” the statement said.

“The Commissioner said the exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people.

The Commissioner also urged all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with the monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers,” it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...