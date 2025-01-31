PSC orders police officers above 60 years to retire

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Friday, ordered all senior police officers who have either exceeded 35 years in service or are above the age of 60 to proceed on retirement with immediate effects.

The directive came less than 24 hours Daily Trust reported fresh controversy within the force over the tenure extension handed over to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun after he clocked 60 years.

In a report published in the newspaper on Friday, the Force Headquarters and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi had, however, maintained that Egbetokun’s continued stay in office is lawful and legal.

Speaking to journalists on Friday in Abuja, the spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, explained that the order became imperative because the commission did not want any law that is inconsistent with Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii).

According to him, the commission had since reviewed its stance that any Nigerian joining the force should use date of his enlistment instead of date of his appointment.

Ani noted that the commission reviewed its earlier stance from the 24th plenary meeting held in September 2017, which allowed force entrants to use their date of enlistment instead of their initial appointment date.

The PSC spokesman, however, said the PSC had now reversed this decision, citing its inconsistency with Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii), which mandates retirement upon reaching 35 years in service or the age of 60.

He stated, “The Police Service Commission rose from its first extraordinary meeting with the approval for the immediate retirement of senior police officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

“The commission at its 24th plenary meeting of 27th and 28th September 2017 had approved that the force entrants should have their date of appointment in the force against the date of their enlistment.

“The commission has passionately revisited their decision and has concluded that the said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of the merger of service in the public service and it violates Public Service Rule No 020908 (i & ii), which provides for retirement on attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.”

The PSC official added that the directive had been formally communicated to the Inspector-General of Police for immediate implementation.

“The Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) presided over the extraordinary meeting and had Justice Adamu Paul Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Hon Commissioner representing the Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, fdc, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission in attendance.

“The commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation,” he noted.