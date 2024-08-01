BREAKING: Protesters Shot Dead In Niger State

At least six people have been reportedly killed while some sustained injuries in the ongoing protest in Suleja, Niger State. The victims were said to…

The victims were said to have been killed while security operatives were struggling to dislodge a group of protesters who mounted barricade on a section of Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Daily Trust had reported how passengers and motorists were trapped on the road for hours.

Some policemen who were around the barricade could not control the youths who outnumbered them.

However, a reinforcement team was sent to the scene where pandemonium occurred.

Among those killed was said to be Yahaya Nda Isah, a resident of Hassan Dalatu Road, Suleja, who was hit by a stray bullet.

The bullet reportedly hit Isa on his bike in front of the Suleja Police ‘A’ division where protesters had assembled.

A nephew of the deceased told Daily Trust that his uncle was on his bike when the bullet fired to disperse the protesters hit him on his chest and he died on the spot.

“He was my uncle. He was not even protesting. He was passing in front of the Police ‘A’ division where some people were protesting when stray Bullet hit him on his chest and he died. As I speak with you, I am in his house alongside other mourners. It’s unfortunate”, he said.

Another victim was simply identified as Mallam Abu also said died on the spot.

One of the residents who did not want his name mentioned told Daily Trust that 3 other people were shot at the same scene while 2 others were shot at the Suleja Junction on Abuja-Kaduna road but could not confirm if other victims were dead.

Another resident who said his shop was not far from the Suleja Police “A” division said he had to close to run for his life.

“We heard people shouting and gunshots were heard for about 20 minutes at Emir Roundabout. The situation in Suleja is ugly”, Bala Abdullahi, another resident.

Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said some hoodlums also attempted to set the Tafa LGA ablaze but they were dispersed by security operatives.

“The miscreants attempted to set the Tafa LGA ablaze, they were dispersed by the Police and military. Kaduna road and toll gate was cleared”, he said.

When contacted over the phone, Wasiu Abiodun, Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, said, “Let me verify and get back to you.”

However, he had not sent his response as of the time of filing this report.