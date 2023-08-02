BREAKING: Protesters Pull Down National Assembly Gate, take over Premises

Protesters on Wednesday morning pulled down the first gate of the National Assembly complex in Abuja and forced their way into the premises. Earlier, the…

Protesters on Wednesday morning pulled down the first gate of the National Assembly complex in Abuja and forced their way into the premises.

Earlier, the protesters led by the leaders of the organised labour, Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress asked security operatives stationed at the legislative building to open the gate to allow the angry workers to express their displeasure.

Following the failure of the security officials to adhere, angry protesters pulled down the gate and subsequently moved to the second gate of the Assembly Complex.

The Organised Labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions, today, kicked off a protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and other states of the Federation including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo.

In their hundreds, the protesters convened at the Unity Fountain from where they marched to the NASS Complex

