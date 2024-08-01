BREAKING: Protesters outnumber security operatives, block Abuja-Kaduna highway

Hundreds of travelers are currently stranded at the Suleja axis of the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger state. This is as a result of protesters blocking…

This is as a result of protesters blocking the free flow of movement on a section of the road.

An Abuja resident, Abubakar Ibrahim, who was billed to travel to his home state of Kaduna, told Daily Trust around 11 40 am on Thursday, that the vehicle he boarded had spent over two hours around Gauraka junction.

“I left Zuba town where I boarded the vehicle before 10 am, but we have been made to stop here around Gauraka junction where we have spent about two hours. Protesting youths have blocked the highway.”

He said the gridlock had extended to some kilometeres, covering between Aluminum Village and nearby Zuma military barracks.

“There are few policemen standing from afar, but they can do nothing about the road block as the number of the youths is beyond their control.”

Details later…