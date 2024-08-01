Protesters lit bonfire in front of Kano Govt House

Some of the protesters partaking in the nationwide demonstration against hardship set up bonfire in front of Government House, Kano, on Thursday morning. The protesters…

The protesters from different parts of the metropolis had converged on the Government House, where Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was to address them.

However, some of them assembled tyres and set them ablaze as they were approaching the gate.

This made security operatives at Government House to fire gunshots and teargas to disperse the protesters.

The crowd fled towards different directions in the ensuing confusion.