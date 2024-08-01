✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Protesters lit bonfire in front of Kano Govt House

Some of the protesters partaking in the nationwide demonstration against hardship set up bonfire in front of Government House, Kano, on Thursday morning. The protesters…

Some of the protesters partaking in the nationwide demonstration against hardship set up bonfire in front of Government House, Kano, on Thursday morning.

The protesters from different parts of the metropolis had converged on the Government House, where Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was to address them.

However, some of them assembled tyres and set them ablaze as they were approaching the gate.

This made security operatives at Government House to fire gunshots and teargas to disperse the protesters.

The crowd fled towards different directions in the ensuing confusion.

