Top Story
BREAKING: Protesters break lose in Asokoro, defy gunshots, teargas

A large number of protesters are currently marching on a major road in Kugbo, Asokoro in Abuja Municipal Council Area (AMAC). The protesters who are…

A large number of protesters are currently marching on a major road in Kugbo, Asokoro in Abuja Municipal Council Area (AMAC).

The protesters who are in hundreds have refused to retreat despite gunshots and teargas fired by security operatives.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had restricted protesters to Moshood Abiola Stadium. But while some of them proceeded to the stadium, others assembled at various spots across the nation’s capital.

Security operatives have been having a tough time controlling the crowd of young persons who are insisting that they would remain on the streets until their demands on an improved economy are met.

Asokoro, where the protesters are, houses Nigeria’s seat of power, government establishments, military barracks as well as head office of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Details later…

 

