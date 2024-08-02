Protesters back on the streets in Kano

Protesters have regrouped in Tudun Wada of Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State despite the 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. The…

Protesters have regrouped in Tudun Wada of Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State despite the 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The governor had relaxed the curfew for five hours to enable Muslim faithful to observe Jumaat.

But scores of youth regrouped on the bridge demarcating Tudun Murtala and Tudun Wada wards to protest hardship in the country.

Many of them wielded placards while others sang and clapped as they marched on.

Out reporter on the spot reports that a young man addressed the gathering before they hit the street.