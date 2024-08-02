✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Protesters back on the streets in Kano

Protesters have regrouped in Tudun Wada of Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State despite the 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. The…

kano
kano

Protesters have regrouped in Tudun Wada of Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State despite the 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The governor had relaxed the curfew for five hours to enable Muslim faithful to observe Jumaat.

But scores of youth regrouped on the bridge demarcating Tudun Murtala and Tudun Wada wards to protest hardship in the country.

Many of them wielded placards while others sang and clapped as they marched on.

Out reporter on the spot reports that a young man addressed the gathering before they hit the street.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories