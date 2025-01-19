Prophet gunned down inside Ogun Celestial church  

Gunmen on Sunday invaded a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, and shot a 54 – year – old Prophet, Yomi Adetula, dead.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums stormed the CCC Eagle Parish along Baggage Road, Odo Eran, Idiroko, around 10:30am and opened fire during the service.

The gunmen numbering three reportedly shot at Adetula who appeared to be the target and mangled his head with axe.

Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday afternoon.