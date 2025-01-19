Prophet gunned down inside Ogun Celestial church  

Gunmen on Sunday invaded a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, and shot a 54 – year – old Prophet, Yomi Adetula, dead.
Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums stormed the CCC Eagle Parish along Baggage Road, Odo Eran, Idiroko, around 10:30am and opened fire during the service.
The gunmen numbering three reportedly shot at Adetula who appeared to be the target and mangled his head with axe.
Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday afternoon.
“Police officers raced to the scene and saw on Yomi Adetula, ‘M’, aged 54 years lifeless in the pool of blood which stained his white celestial garment lying face up.
“On careful observation, his body was riddled with bullets and his head was not speared… to ensure the victim was really dead, it was mangled with axe.
“On police inquiry, information further gathered that three men came into the church, brought out long double barrel gun aimed at their target and fire a shot that brought the deceased down,” she said.
The Police Publicist said the corpse had been deposited at the General Hospital Morgue, Ilaro.
She added that the command had begun moves to arrest the suspects who fled into the border area.
“Normalcy has been restored while possible clue will be revealed in the coming days as investigation has been launched into the very sad occurrence,” Odutola said.
