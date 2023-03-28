UPDATED: Fire guts plaza at Popular Lagos market

A plaza at Balogun, a popular market on Lagos Island, has been gutted by fire. Daily Trust learnt that the fire affected a plaza in…

A plaza at Balogun, a popular market on Lagos Island, has been gutted by fire.

Daily Trust learnt that the fire affected a plaza in the market where Ladies’ shoes are sold.

Firefighters from two divisions of Lagos Fire Service had been deployed to the scene to put out the fire.

The inferno was confirmed via a statement issued by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five storey building.

“The fire is however under control as mitigation are on to limits it spread.

“Update to follows as situation unfolds.”