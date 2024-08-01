BREAKING: Police teargas protesters at Eagle Square

Hundreds of protesters who converged on the popular Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have been dispersed with teargas cannisters by the operatives of…

Hundreds of protesters who converged on the popular Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have been dispersed with teargas cannisters by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

The operatives, who were led by the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Benneth Igweh, stated that they were enforcing the court order, which restricted protesters to Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Our correspondent, who monitored the development, observed how some protesters fled to different directions and scampered for safety while some protesters were unbothered when the operatives fired the cannisters.

It was gathered that the CP later called for reinforcement to chase away the protesters. One of the teargas cannisters hit a reporter with the News Central Television.

Similarly, our correspondent, who drove along Nyanya, Mararaba saw how security forces fired teargas cannisters to disperse protesters in the axis but the protesters continued their demonstration.

Daily Trust reports that a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Wednesday barred protesters from marching on the streets of the nation’s capital.

Ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Justice Sylvanus Chinedu Oriji, restricted participants in the proposed #EndBadGovernance Protest from the streets.

Minister booed

Meanwhle, the protesters at the Eagles Square booed the Minister of State for Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande.

Olawande had arrived at Eagles Square to address the protesters but faced a shout from the demonstrators who chanted “hunger dey” to prevent the minister from speaking.

However, after quelling the crowd, Olawande said he wasn’t attempting to shut down the protest, describing himself as a comrade who had attended between 100 and 500 protests.

“I’m not here to fight you, I’m not here to ask you not to protest, it is your right. Like I said, I’ve been to over 100-500 protests,” the minister said.

He further assured that he would address the police regarding the shooting of canisters against the protesters at Eagles Square.

The 10-day #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in ongoing across the country over economic hardship.