BREAKING: Police restore Obasa’s security details, Withdraw Meranda’s as ex-Lagos speaker set for return

Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa who was impeached as speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly on January 13, 2025, is set to return.

Daily Trust understands that his security details have been restored just as those of Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, have been withdrawn.

Meranda was Obasa’s deputy before the impeachment. After his removal, the house unanimously elected Meranda, making her the first female to occupy the position in the history of the state.

Though she’s yet to officially resign as the Speaker of the House, her fate was reportedly sealed over the weekend by key All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders who intervened in the crisis rocking the House of Assembly.

Former National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, former Governor of Osun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Muiz Banire and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and some of the lawmakers had met over the weekend to find a resolution to the crisis.

It was at the meeting that the fate of Meranda was sealed as she was reportedly asked to vacate her seat.

There are indications that Obasa might return as the Speaker following the resolutions reached by the leaders which largely favoured his return.

“In truth, what they said was that Obasa’s removal was illegal and the lawmakers were directed at the meeting to go and return him,” sources familiar with the matter had said.

It was not clear yet when the House would reconvene to effect the expected changes.

Meranda had adjourned plenary indefinitely two weeks ago when there was commotion in the assembly as a result of invasion by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).