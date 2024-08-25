Police Officers, trader killed as Shiites protest in Abuja

A trader was shot dead, while two police officers were killed in a clash between police and members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria…

Daily Trust reports that the victim, one Amiru, who was an onlooker, was shot in the chest while running for his life when police chased the protesters close to Chateau De La-Rey in Wuse Zone 6.

Our reporter reported that three police vehicles were set ablaze.

An eyewitness, who craved anonymity, told our correspondent that upon rushing the victim to Zone 3 hospital, the A&E unit was overwhelmed with the number of casualties of police officers. “So, he breathed his last while being rushed to Maitama District hospital.”

Our reporter learnt that IMN members were on an Arbaeen demonstration to commemorate the 40th day after its Ashura anniversary.

“They pelted the officers with stones and seized guns from the police. They overpowered the police, so they had to run for their lives,” adding that “The protesters further set fire to three police vehicles,” a sachet water vendor told our reporter.

Reacting to the development, Josephine Adeh, spokesperson of the police in Abuja, said, “The FCT police command wishes to confirm an unprovoked attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group, on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT command at Wuse Junction by traffic light, where two (2) police personnel were killed, three left unconscious in the hospital, and three (3) Police patrol vehicles set ablaze.

“The proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.

“While several arrests have been effected, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, Psc. mni. Condemns the unprovoked attack on Police officers. He promises to bring those involved to book. The situation is presently under control and normalcy restored.”