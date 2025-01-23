✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Police gun down kidnappers of ex-AIG’s wife, rescue victim

nigeria police
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached with Ogun State command have neutralised the kidnappers who abducted the wife of Hakeem Odumosu, a retired Assistant Inspectors-General of Police.

A yet-to-be-revealed amount of money paid as ransom to the kidnappers was also recovered by the security forces who had strategically launched manhunt for the criminals.

Daily Trust reports that Mrs Odumosu was kidnapped last week Thursday when the abductors invaded their residence located at the Arepo area of Ogun State.

In a chat with our correspondent on Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed that the victim was rescued unhurt.

“Police neutralised AIG Hakeem Odumosu’s wife Kidnappers, recovered ransom. The IGP has commended the Police Operatives and CP Ogun State, Lanre Ogunlowo, for a good job.

“We are committed to safeguarding Nigerian citizens and our dear country,” Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police said.

More details soon…

