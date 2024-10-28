Police grill Rep captured assaulting Bolt driver

Hon Alexander Ikwegh, the House of Representatives member for Aba North/South Federal Constituency, is currently being interrogated by the police over the incident involving him and a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, disclosed this on Monday.

Disu, who spoke with newsmen at the command headquarters in Abuja, ordered a thorough investigation of the alleged assault of a Bolt driver.

He said the investigation was premised on report he received from Maitama divisional police headquarters regarding the incident on Sunday, October, 27, 2024 at a residence on Zamfara Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the driver went to deliver a package to the lawmaker at his residence when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery.

“And during this altercation, the bolt driver Mr. Abuwatseya, was reportedly physically assaulted,” he said.

He expressed grave concern over the lawmaker’s dismissive attitude towards the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun as a result of the incident.

“After he allegedly slapped the victim, the lawmaker reportedly remarked with contempt, “You can go ahead and call the Inspector General of Police,” CP Disu said.

According to him, such action of the lawmaker demonstrate a troubling disregard for the authority of the law enforcement.

The police commissioner, while assuring the public of the command’s commitment to conduct an impartial investigation and ensure justice in the matter, said appropriate legal action will be taken at the end of the conclusion of the case.