Police disperse youths attempting to break Kano store during protest

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have dispersed some youths who tried to break into a store along Zoo road in the state capital.

The suspects had attempted to force their way into the two storey building housing Sadaraki Stores.

But the police quickly moved in to stall their action. However, before the arrival of security operatives, the suspects had destroyed windows of the building.

So far, there is low compliance with the protest against hunger in the ancient city as many residents are indoor.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had, on Wednesday, said he had intelligence that evil-minded persons were plotting to hijack the protest.

The governor, who invited genuine protesters to Government House, Kano, warned trouble makers to steer clear off the state.

Yusuf said this call while addressing business leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders at Government House, Kano, on Wednesday.

The governor emphasized that, “protests will not take us anywhere. I urge those who wish to exercise their right to protest to refrain from engaging in any behavior that could be exploited by agents of destruction.

“We have received credible intelligence that certain disgruntled individuals are recruiting thugs to incite trouble in the state.

“I assure you that the government will not tolerate such actions. Instead, I extend an invitation to those who wish to demonstrate to come to the Government House, where I will be happy to listen to their grievances and engage in constructive dialogue.”

He highlighted the state government’s efforts towards implementing policies and programmes aimed at enhancing the well-being of citizens, showcasing Kano’s blessings.