BREAKING: Police Contradict Niger govt, confirm Hunger Protest in Suleja

Police in Niger State have confirmed that some youths took to the streets in the early hours of Monday.

Daily Trust had reported how some wielded placards along Suleja axis of the Abuja-Kaduna road, on Monday morning.

Some of their placards read ‘Enough is Enough’; ‘Stop Anti-Masses Policies’; ‘We Are Not Slaves In Our Country’; ‘Hardship Is Unbearable’, and ‘Fuel Subsidy Must Be Back’.

But in a statement, Aisha Wakaso, Special Adviser on Print Media to Governor Mohammed Bago, said there was no protest in the state.

The statement, titled, ‘Niger State Government Dismisses False Reports of Protests, Urges Residents to Continue Daily Activities Without Fear’ read in part: “The Niger State Government firmly dismisses recent online reports by a media platform claiming that protests have commenced on the Abuja-Kaduna road in Niger State.

However, Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the protesters were dispersed by the police operatives.

Abiodun said “Some boys were sighted along Kaduna road in Suleja in an attempt to block the road, the Area Commander Suleja swiftly moved with his team to the scene and the boys were dispersed peacefully.

“However, the operation Show of Force led by the Area Commander Suleja is ongoing for monitoring and intervention where any challenges may be observed.

“Members of the public are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without any fear, as the Police and other security agencies are up and doing for monitoring and intervention”.

Abiodun said the Commissioner of police in the state had directed massive deployment of security Operatives and operational gadgets in collaboration with sister security agencies to prevent any break down of law and order across the state.

A resident in Suleja, Abdullahi Ibrahim told our correspondent that some shop owners had closed for fear of looting.

The government has been making several efforts to prevent the protests from holding.