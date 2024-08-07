BREAKING: Police Confirm killing of Bauchi youth by soldier

By Hassan Ibrahim & Ahmed Muhammad

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Habibu Aminu by joint military operatives of Operation Safe Haven during a clash with youth in Lere town, Tafawa Balewa Local Government of Bauchi State.

Eyewitness told Daily Trust that one person was killed and six others sustained bullet wounds when the military raided the houses of some identified individuals involved in an altercation at the main checkpoint in Lere.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this to Daily Trust, said the unfortunate incident involved the late Habibu Aminu from Lere village in Tafawa Balewa LGA.

The situation arose following an altercation between some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Lere Village and personnel of Operation Safe Haven stationed in Tafawa Balewa.

Wakil said, “It’s important to note that the Command swiftly responded to the situation. Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner, Auwal Musa Mohammed, dispatched a Unit of the Mobile Police Force to the area for reinforcement. Additionally, a team of seasoned detectives has been constituted to conduct a professional, diligent, and timely investigation to ensure that justice is served.”

“The officers involved in the incident will be identified and held accountable according to the law. The Commissioner of Police is committed to a meticulous investigation process that utilizes all necessary protocols, including technical and scientific tools. It is crucial to ensure that thorough investigations are carried out to provide justice and resolution in this matter,” Wakil added

Babawo Lauwawu, a survivor who sustained bullet wounds during the incident, said the incident was caused as result of the purported enforcement pf curfew imposed on Lere.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) shortly after I left our Mai Shayi joint, we just heard that a curfew had been imposed on Lere town starting from 10pm and we didn’t know who and the reason for the imposition of the curfew, but we all complied and entered our houses around 9pm.”

“Unfortunately, around the 9pm we just heard gunshots from the security even before the time of the curfew while we were inside our houses and in the process, they shot me on my leg. We obeyed their directives and we didn’t know why they were shooting sporadically,” Lauwawu said.

Another victim, Zaharedden Mohammed, who was shot in his eyes, said that there was information that the District of Head of Lere (Sarki) directed the military to impose a curfew in the town. starting from 10pm.

Mohammed explained that there was a misunderstanding between the military and a team of PDP supporters who come back from Local Government election campaign.

“Some youth in the campaign team had scuffle with the military and the military decided to hide under the curfew to attack the individuals involved be.

“We were at the market area around 9pm when we just heard gunshots everywhere and we ran away to scamper for safety but in the process, two people were shot in their legs. When the gunshots subsided, we went to the Sarki’s palace to listen to the LGA Chairman. While waiting for the chairman, a local hunter working with the military was cautioned by the youth leader to stop shooting and he declined. Before you know it, he pointed a rifle at my face, pulled the trigger and shot my eye. He damaged the entire left eye and I now see with only one eye.”

Another victim, and driver of the vehicle that caused the misunderstanding, Nurudden Isa of Angwan of Madaki in Lere, said, “I was driving my vehicle with some people and when I arrived at the military checkpoint in Lere. I was stop and the officer on duty asked me why I came on high speed and I responded saying how come I stopped exactly at the point he asked me to if I was on high speed. The military officer told me that they were directed to always search my vehicle whenever I come. He ordered me to park my vehicle and I did exactly that.

“Some youth standing some meters beside the checkpoint came in and inquired the reason for the thorough search which resulted in misunderstanding between them but some elderly people in my vehicle intervened and asked the youth to go away. The misunderstanding was resolved amicably and everybody left the checkpoint peacefully.

“Around 9pm, I had a knock on my door that our village head (Madaki) want to see me. Unknown to me, he was together with the military and other security agents and immediately I stepped my leg outside, they descended on me hitting from all angles. They dragged me on the floor in the presence of my family and when my wife asked them why, they shot into the air and scared everyone. They dragged me on the floor from my house to the checkpoint in the process I sustained injuries on my face and body,” Isa added.