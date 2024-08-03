UPDATED: Security Operatives take over Abuja venue, arrest journalists, protesters

Security operatives have taken over Moshood Abiola National Stadium, venue of the hunger protest in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city. Conveners of the protest had demanded…

Conveners of the protest had demanded to use Eagle Square for convergence but they were denied access.

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) later obtained a court order which restricted the protesters to MKO Abiola National Stadium, where the exercise held on the first two days.

The organisers have vowed that the demonstration would hold non-stop for 10 straight days.

Daily Trust had reported how there was a lull in the exercise in the early hours of the day, with one of the organisers giving different excuses for the absence of protesters.

However, after the report, some of the protesters started grouping outside the Stadium.

They had not spent up to an hour when policemen on ground fired gunshots and teargas to disperse them.

After the group of protesters were dispersed, another group started gathering. This time around, the police not only released teargas but started picking up anyone in sight.

The journalists among those arrested had to identify themselves before they were released and ordered to leave immediately.

Our correspondent who left the venue but monitored the situation from afar later observed the arrival of masked officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS officials, who arrived in seven vehicles, mounted a post at a strategic position outside the stadium.

Neither journalists nor protesters could move close to the protest venue as of the time of filing this report, as armed security personnel were on surveillance.

The development comes after Chris Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, said the military would take action if the situation gets out of hand.