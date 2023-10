The Lagos State Police Command has arrested music star, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, over the death of one of his former signees, Ilerioluwa Aloba,…

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested music star, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, over the death of one of his former signees, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad

Benjamin Hundeyin, police spokesman in Lagos, confirmed this on Tuesday night.

Details later…

