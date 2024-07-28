Peter Obi endorses nationwide protests

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, Peter Obi, has thrown his weight behind the planned nationwide protest over the…

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, Peter Obi, has thrown his weight behind the planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship.

Some youths are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 15 against the rising cost of living and economic hardship.

Speaking on Sunday after a meeting with Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Obi, however, said protesters must carry out the act within the ambit of the law.

He also charged security agencies to be law-abiding, saying protest is allowed globally.

The former Anambra governor said: “Within the Nigerian constitution, protest is allowed. All I plead for is that those who are protesting is to do so within the law and in a civil manner that allows us as a nation to show that we live within the law. Everybody knows that things are difficult.

“When they talk about sponsors of the protest, I always say the sponsors are very simple. It’s hunger and hopelessness among the youth, so we all have to listen to what Nigerians are going through.

“What I will say to the security agencies is that they should ensure they manage the situation again within the law. We should not strive to be over-bearing. It should be something that we will do within the law. There is nothing wrong. Protest is allowed globally. People also protest in my house.

“It is for us to listen to those who are protesting. Why are they protesting? Engage them. That is what governance is all about. There is nothing wrong with that. I was Governor for years and people protested.”

This is the first time Obi would publicly make his stance about the protest known.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had linked Obi to the protest, saying Obi’s supporters were planning mayhem in Nigeria.

But Obi had given Onanuga a 72-hour ultimatum to apologise, vowing to file a defamation libel lawsuit if Onanuga failed to accede to his demand.

Through his counsel, Alex Ejesieme, demanded that the public apology be published in four national newspapers as well as Onanuga’s verified X handle #aonanuga1956.

Obi’s counsel described the allegation as a “calculated plot” to demean and embarrass their client, causing significant harm to his reputation and emotional well-being.

The counsel noted that the allegation went viral on social and mainstream media, maligning Obi’s hard-earned reputation.

He stressed that Obi abhors violence and has a long record of law-abiding and constructive engagement in private and public life.

On his part, Onanuga refused to apologise, daring to meet Obi in court.