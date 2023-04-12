BREAKING: Peter Obi ‘detained’ in UK airport over impersonation

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, was detained in London, United Kingdom, where he celebrated Easter, Head, Obi-Datti Media, Mr.…

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, was detained in London, United Kingdom, where he celebrated Easter, Head, Obi-Datti Media, Mr. Diran Onifade, has revealed.

Onifade in a statement on Wednesday also said Obi was harassed by London immigration officials and placed on detention.

According to him, the LP presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential poll arrived at the Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary Airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration official who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

“He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country.

Don’t plunge Nigeria into crisis, Arewa elders warn Obi

Peter Obi’s religious war and our media’s dangerous bias

“The high implication of the offense is that the impersonator could be committing all kinds of weighty crimes and other dubious acts and it would be recorded in Obi’s name,” Onifade said.

He added that since the impersonator is still at large, the scenario is unimaginable as Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could be a huge embarrassment to him, his family, his party, the obidient movement, and Nigeria, where he currently and remains the conscience of the people.

Onifade also recalled that Obi has been under all kinds of attack, since the February 25th, 2023 presidential election in which he put up an outstanding showing coming third out of 18 contestants as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), though his supporters and many other election watchers including international observers believed very strongly that he won the election but was manipulated out.

“Since he was told to go to court if he feels strongly about the election which all international monitors chorused were flawed and full of imperfections and he accepted, there have been severe attacks on him from all corners.

“Even the Federal Government who directed him to go to court even despatched the Minister of Information Lai Mohammad to the United States to attempt at de-marketing him and accused him of treason.

“Obi’s telephone line was also bugged when they were possibly looking for information to portray him badly before a section of the country who had voted for him massively.

“As if they were not getting the desired results of denting his image, and possibly placing the traducers under a heavier conscience load, they tried to persuade him to leave the country and go take a rest.

“It is also not impossible that those urging him to leave the country may have planted the impersonators ostensibly to tar the Eagle’s immaculate appearance.

“The Obi-Datti Media office will like to therefore assure all persons of goodwill especially the Obidients that the Rock is not deterred as he is ready to suffer the pain and remain even more determined to pursue whichever path his creator destined for him in Nigeria,” Onifade said.