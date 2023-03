Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has lost his reelection bid to Lawal Dare of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The returning officer for the…

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has lost his reelection bid to Lawal Dare of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The returning officer for the election Professor Kasimu Shehu said Dare scored 377,726 votes to defeat governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle who polled 311, 976 votes.

