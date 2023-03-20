BREAKING: PDP wins Governorship Election in Delta, Plateau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Plateau and Delta States. While the party retained control of Delta,…

While the party retained control of Delta, it unseated the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau where Caleb Mutfwang, its governorship candidate, polled 525,299 votes to defeat his APC rival, Nentawe Yilwatda, who polled 481,370 votes.

In Delta, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of PDP polled 360,234 votes ahead of Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC who secured 240,229 votes, while the Labour Party candidate, Ken Pella, came third with 48,047 votes.