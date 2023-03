The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released the result of Obingwa Local Government Area that has been the subject of controversy. According to…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released the result of Obingwa Local Government Area that has been the subject of controversy.

According to the result released at the INEC collation centre in Umuahia, Abia capital, Okey Ahaiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Labour Party’s Alex Otti to polled the highest votes.

ADC 37

ADP 19

APC 721

APGA 1445

APM 18

APP 383

BP 113

LP 3776

NNPP 41

NRM 48

PDP 9962

PRP 12

SDP 55

YPP 3101

ZLP 48