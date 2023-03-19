✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
BREAKING: PDP beats APC to claim first Assembly seat in Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogori Magongo local government in Kogi State, Bode Ogumola, has been declared winner of the House of Assembly election held on Saturday in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer for the election, Mr Ekundayo Mejebi, declared the results at the council’s collating centre at Magongo in the early hours of Sunday.

Adamawa: Binani, Fintiri trade words as operatives raid house over alleged rigging

After narrow escape at polling unit, Gov Abidoun loses LGA to PDP

He said the PDP candidate polled 2,910 votes to defeat his closest rival, Major Akerejoka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recorded 2,162 votes.

