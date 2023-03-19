BREAKING: PDP beats APC to claim first Assembly seat in Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogori Magongo local government in Kogi State, Bode Ogumola, has been declared winner of the House of Assembly…

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer for the election, Mr Ekundayo Mejebi, declared the results at the council’s collating centre at Magongo in the early hours of Sunday.

He said the PDP candidate polled 2,910 votes to defeat his closest rival, Major Akerejoka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recorded 2,162 votes.