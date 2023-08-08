BREAKING: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Dies In US

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, founding pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, is dead. The church announced his death in a statement on Tuesday, staying…

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, founding pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, is dead.

The church announced his death in a statement on Tuesday, staying the tragic incident happened in the United States on Monday.

“The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!! We thank the Lord for the gift of a great leader.”

Details later…

